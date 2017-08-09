NDP government to make Trans Mountain Pipeline announcement Thursday

B.C.’s new NDP government says it will make an announcement Thursday morning regarding the controversial Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project.

Both Attorney General David Eby and Environment Minister George Heyman will be on hand for the 10:30 a.m. announcement.

The $7.4-billion project has already been approved by Ottawa, the former B.C. government, and the National Energy Board (NEB).

The NDP campaigned against the project in this year’s election, calling it “not in B.C.’s interest” in its platform.

The New Democrats’ power-sharing deal with the Greens also pledged to fight the project, promising to use “every tool available” to stop it.

At the time, Premier John Horgan suggested there were ways to halt the pipeline, including First Nations lawsuits.

“We also have abilities with respect to permits on stream crossings and other issues that require provincial responsibility, and we’re going to exercise those,” Horgan said.

However, late last month, Eby said the government would not deliberately stall permits for the project, over concerns it could land them in court.

Instead the government could ensure permits require that construction be done in a manner that cuts the risk of spills, protects the environment, and ensures effective cleanup, Eby said.

The BC Green Party said in an email that in keeping with the “good faith and no surprises principle” in their agreement with the NDP, it won’t be commenting until after the announcement.

Kinder Morgan said last month that it was on track to begin construction on the pipeline expansion in September.

