Ryan Reynolds takes time from ‘Deadpool 2’ shoot to take photos with Vancouver police officers

A group of Vancouver police officers posed for several photos with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds during a break in filming of Deadpool 2 on Tuesday.

A number of officers have been keeping watch over the set of the highly-anticipated sequel which has shut down several streets in Downtown Vancouver.

Wearing his Deadpool costume sans mask, Reynolds took time to thank the officers, sign autographs and then pose for a number of photos.

After the group photos were taken, Reynolds quickly grabbed his phone so he could get a group shot of his own.

“I’m that guy,” he said as he handed over his phone for one last photo.

Reynolds later tweeted out a photo.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

The first Deadpool was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016, and went on to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in June of next year.

– With files from Kevin Nielsen