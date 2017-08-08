Deadpool 2
August 8, 2017 6:32 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 6:54 pm

Ryan Reynolds takes time from ‘Deadpool 2’ shoot to take photos with Vancouver police officers

A thrilling moment for a group of police officers working in Downtown Vancouver on the set of Deadpool 2. Movie star Ryan Reynolds took time to say thank you and pose for photos.

A group of Vancouver police officers posed for several photos with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds during a break in filming of Deadpool 2 on Tuesday.

A number of officers have been keeping watch over the set of the highly-anticipated sequel which has shut down several streets in Downtown Vancouver.

Wearing his Deadpool costume sans mask, Reynolds took time to thank the officers, sign autographs and then pose for a number of photos.

After the group photos were taken, Reynolds quickly grabbed his phone so he could get a group shot of his own.

“I’m that guy,” he said as he handed over his phone for one last photo.

Ryan Reynolds poses with Vancouver police officers.

Reynolds later tweeted out a photo.

The first Deadpool was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016, and went on to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in June of next year.

– With files from Kevin Nielsen
