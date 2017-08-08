Ryan Reynolds takes time from ‘Deadpool 2’ shoot to take photos with Vancouver police officers
A group of Vancouver police officers posed for several photos with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds during a break in filming of Deadpool 2 on Tuesday.
A number of officers have been keeping watch over the set of the highly-anticipated sequel which has shut down several streets in Downtown Vancouver.
Wearing his Deadpool costume sans mask, Reynolds took time to thank the officers, sign autographs and then pose for a number of photos.
WATCH: ‘Deadpool 2’ filming underway in Vancouver
After the group photos were taken, Reynolds quickly grabbed his phone so he could get a group shot of his own.
“I’m that guy,” he said as he handed over his phone for one last photo.
Reynolds later tweeted out a photo.
The first Deadpool was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016, and went on to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.
Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in June of next year.
– With files from Kevin Nielsen
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.