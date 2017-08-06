‘Deadpool 2’ filming leads to downtown Vancouver road closures this week

Deadpool 2
Sun, Aug 6: Starting Monday morning, a major street and some side streets in Downtown Vancouver will be closed to all traffic for most of the next two days. That’s so film crews can shoot scenes of the latest blockbuster Ryan Reynolds movie Deadpool 2. As Kristen Robinson reports, it brings to mind the closure of the viaducts two years ago for the first film in the Hollywood franchise.

The filming of Deadpool 2 will lead to road closures in downtown Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday.

Filming for the sequel to the hugely successful film starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds is set to take place between the 900- and 1100-blocks of West Hastings Street, according to notices posted in the area. Filming will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

“The scenes we will be filming involve driving and stunt work,” the notice said.

According to the notice, the following streets will be closed or subject to intermittent traffic control during the shoot:

Monday, Aug. 7

– Closure of W. Hastings St. between Hornby and Bute streets from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
– Closure of Burrard St. between W. Cordova and W. Pender streets from 6 a.m. until noon
– Intermittent traffic control on Burrard St. between W. Pender and Dunsmuir streets from 6 a.m. until noon
– Intermittent traffic control on W. Pender St. at Burrard St. from 6 a.m. until noon
– Intermittent traffic control on Thurlow St. between W. Pender and W. Cordova streets from 6 a.m. until noon
– Closure of Thurlow St. between W. Pender and W. Cordova streets from noon until 9 p.m.
– Intermittent traffic control on Burrard St. between W. Cordova and W. Pender streets from noon until 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

– Closure of W. Hastings St. between Howe and Bute streets from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
– Closure of Thurlow St. between W. Pender and W. Cordova streets from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
– Intermittent traffic control on Burrard St. between W. Pender and W. Cordova streets from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
– Intermittent traffic control on Hornby St. between W. Pender and W. Hastings from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In June, Deadpool 2 filming forced the closure of a number of streets, including Cambie, West Cordova and West Pender.

Back in the summer of 2015, the Georgia Viaduct was closed for the filming of the first Deadpool film.

The first Deadpool was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016, and went on to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in June of next year.

– With files from Kevin Nielsen

