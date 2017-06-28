Deadpool 2 filming in Downtown Vancouver Wednesday night

Back in the summer of 2015, the Georgia Viaduct was closed for the filming of the movie Deadpool starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds.

On Wednesday, the sequel to the hugely successful film will be shooting in Downtown Vancouver, forcing the closure of a number of streets, including Cambie, West Cordova and West Pender. Filming is scheduled to continue Thursday night.

Locals have been told that the area will be “brighter than usual” during filming, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, filming took place on a rooftop in the 1000-block of West Pender Street.

The film production was on Vancouver Island earlier in the month, with Reynolds posting a photo of Deadpool lying outside Hatley Castle in Victoria, B.C.

Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

The first Deadpool was a smash hit when it hit theatres in February 2016 and went on to become the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released in June of next year.

– With files from Kevin Nielsen