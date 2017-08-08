Weather Advisory for Funnel Clouds in Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for conditions favourable for funnel clouds today in Saskatoon, the surrounding area and into the Outlook region.

A low pressure system over central Saskatchewan is triggering scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may produce brief funnel clouds.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Humboldt, Kamsack, Wynyard, Yorkton, Estevan, Fort Qu’Appelle, Regina and Moosomin areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A low pressure system over central Saskatchewan is expected to trigger thunderstorms over eastern sections of the province Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe giving locally heavy rainfall and large hail.

