The Saskatoon Ex kicks off with a parade

If you are heading downtown Tuesday morning, there are road and parking restrictions in place for the Saskatoon Ex parade.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. CT at 24th Street and Spadina Crescent East.

There are over 90 entries in the parade this year, which will feature lots of Canadiana for Canada’s 150 birthday celebration.

Global News personalities will be taking part in the parade.

The restrictions will remain in place until the parade ends, which is expected around noon.

Gates at Prairieland Park open at noon and Johnny Reid will be performing at the Grandstand at 8:30 p.m.

Other acts performing this year at the Ex included Alessia Cara on Wednesday, the Strumbellas on Thursday, Blue Rodeo on Friday and Big Sugar on Saturday.

The sound of metal-on-metal will take over the Grandstand on Sunday evening for the Crash ‘N Bash Demo Derby.

Each day will end with a fireworks display.

City officials are encouraging people to jump on the bus to get to the Ex.

Superpass holders can ride for free everyday on all regular routes to and from the Ex.

Children ride for free all day Wednesday and seniors ride for free on Thursday.

Saskatoon Transit will also have additional service daily from the downtown terminal to the Ex: noon until 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. until midnight.