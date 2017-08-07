Police investigating after 8 people involved in Burlington strip club fight

Halton Regional Police say they continue to investigate a fight involving eight people outside of the Solid Gold strip club in Burlington.

Officers were called to the Plains Road East location early Sunday morning where they say two groups of people had exchanged words. The dispute then quickly escalated.

During the fight, police said one of the suspects brandished a small pocket knife and used it stab two other people, both of whom were treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators said that they’ve identified everyone involved and are in the process of speaking to everyone.