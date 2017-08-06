20-year-old Surrey man killed in early morning Vancouver crash

Vancouver police are investigating a single vehicle overnight car crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Surrey man.

It happened around 6 a.m., on West 4th Ave near Trimble Street.

Police said the man was driving eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The Vancouver Police Department Collision Investigation unit is now working to determine what led up to the crash, and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash marks Vancouver’s sixth collision-related death this year.