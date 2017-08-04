Road work begins to complete rocky Beaconsfield bike path

It’s been a long and bumpy road for the bike path on Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield.

After almost a year of work, Elm Avenue was reopened to motorists Monday, but the road was left unfinished and uneven.

After Global News’ story aired, the City of Beaconsfield explained Jeskar Construction, the company that holds the contract, was given 24 hours to fix the street.

“Jeskar was suppose to certainly leave the street in drivable condition,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle.

“Of course, we had told the agglomeration we were going to be re-surfacing the area, but that’s not a reason to leave the street in that condition.”

Construction began in September and was slated to last three months.

The contract was awarded by the City of Montreal for $1.5 million.

On Friday, Roxboro Construction, hired by Beaconsfield, were out to pave the road.

Though it seems things are now back on track, Bourelle says these issues may have been avoided if Beaconsfield was able to manage the project, instead of Montreal.

“We are close to the scene, we can react quickly, we can supervise the work much more quickly than say, somebody from a remote area of Montreal can do,” he said.

People who live in the area insist they don’t care whose responsibility it is.

“As long as it’s done and as long as we don’t have to pay extra taxes,” said Beaconsfield resident Elaine Sanders.

Residents say they’re looking forward for construction to finally come to an end.

“It’s always longer than we’d want it to be, but at the same time, we want it to be of good quality so it lasts, ” said Patrice Tremblay.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place Aug. 29.