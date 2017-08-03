Teen’s body recovered on Alberta river where he went missing while swimming

The body of a 15-year-old boy who was swept away by a northern Alberta river over the weekend has been recovered according to the RCMP.

On Friday night, Mounties were called to respond to the Smoky River about 10 kilometres downstream from the Watino Bridge after a teen swimming with a group of people got caught in the undercurrent and pulled under. Witnesses told police he came up and went down again before he was swept away.

A search effort got underway immediately and on Thursday afternoon, police said the teen’s body was found about two kilometres downstream from where he was last seen.

“The RCMP would like to express condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them and the community of Spirit River during this difficult time,” the Spirit River RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP said a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death, however, foul play is not suspected.

The victim’s name will not be released.

Watino, Alta. is located about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.