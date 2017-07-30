RCMP search for missing teen swept away in Alberta river

A search effort got underway in northwest Alberta Saturday night as police looked for a teen who went missing in the Smoky River.

On Sunday, Mounties said officers were called to the waterway about 10 kilometres downstream from the Watino Bridge at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. They said a 15-year-old boy was swimming with a group of people when he got caught in the undercurrent and pulled under. Witnesses told police he came up and went down again before he was swept away.

According to a Hutterite search team en route to the scene, the victim was from the nearby Shady Lane Hutterite Colony.

A team of divers with HEART (Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team) left from Manitoba Saturday night and expected to arrive at the scene late Sunday.

HEART said its divers would not interfere with the RCMP’s response, however, would assist in search or recovery efforts if Mounties do not object.

Watino, Alta. is located about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.