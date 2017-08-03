Delta closes 5 parks due to extreme fire danger

The Corporation of Delta has made the decision to close five of its parks due to the extreme fire danger in the region.

Mayor Lois Jackson and Chief Administrative Officer George Harvie have also put the Emergency Operations Centre on standby in the event a fire does break out.

The extreme fire danger rating means fires will start easily, spread rapidly and challenge suppression efforts.

While there is an open burning ban in effect for all areas of Delta, including an open cooking ban (propane and briquette BBQs) and a smoking ban in all Delta parks, officials are hoping to minimize any further risk by closing the parks completely.

The following parks are now temporarily closed:

In a statement on its website, the Corporation of Delta says while it understands these closures are an inconvenience to residents, businesses and visitors, it is important to make fire safety a top priority to protect the parks and wilderness areas.

Delta Fire, Delta Police, the Corporation of Delta’s Park Patrols and bylaw staff are actively patrolling parks, beaches and Burns Bog access points to ensure no unauthorized activities are taking place. Violators who fail to comply with the park closures and bans will be charged with trespassing, which carries a fine of $200.

They are asking everyone to report all fires to 911 and any unauthorized activities, such as smoking or campfires, to Delta Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

Here are some tips to help stop fires before they start: