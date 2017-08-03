Halifax man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting police officers, robbing woman

Police are accusing a 26-year-old man of pushing a 68-year-old woman to the ground, making off with her purse and assaulting two officers before finally being apprehended.

They say the Halifax man approached the woman at about 3:30 yesterday afternoon on Albermarle Street and took her handbag.

Numerous police units responded to the scene and found the man near a ramp leading to Barrington Street in the city’s downtown.

But they say the man allegedly assaulted two officers and ran towards Barrington Street where he jumped over a rail and a 12-foot wall.

He was then taken into custody.

They say the woman was treated for bruising, while one of the officers was taken to hospital to be treated for numerous cuts on their hands and arms.

The accused was being held for court this morning.

He is facing charges of robbery, assault and resisting arrest.