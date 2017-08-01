Manchester, England man charged with sexual assault in Halifax hotel

A man from Manchester, England is facing a charge of sexual assault following an incident last week in Halifax.

Police say a man staying at a hotel on Barrington Street spoke with a teenage female employee in the hallway at approximately 11 a.m. last Wednesday. He had asked for items for his room.

As the employee was in another room, she heard a knock and the same man in the hallway entered the room. Police say he touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing. She yelled and he left the room immediately. The woman then reported the incident to another employee who called police.

A 26-year-old man from Manchester was arrested without incident at the hotel by police the same day at 1:42 p.m. He was charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation and released.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Aug. 31.