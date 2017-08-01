Crime
August 1, 2017 2:41 pm

Manchester, England man charged with sexual assault in Halifax hotel

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A photo of a Halifax police cruiser is shown.

Marieke Walsh/ Global News
A A

A man from Manchester, England is facing a charge of sexual assault following an incident last week in Halifax.

Police say a man staying at a hotel on Barrington Street spoke with a teenage female employee in the hallway at approximately 11 a.m. last Wednesday. He had asked for items for his room.

As the employee was in another room, she heard a knock and the same man in the hallway entered the room. Police say he touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing. She yelled and he left the room immediately. The woman then reported the incident to another employee who called police.

A 26-year-old man from Manchester was arrested without incident at the hotel by police the same day at 1:42 p.m. He was charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation and released.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Aug. 31.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax hotel
Halifax Provincial Court
Hotel
Manchester England
Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault Halifax

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News