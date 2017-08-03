Toronto mayor holds emergency meeting to discuss drug overdose deaths

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be holding an emergency meeting with health officials and first responders Thursday morning to discuss the recent spike of drug overdose deaths in the city.

The meeting comes after Toronto police issued alerts warning of as many as six drug-related fatalities since Thursday.

In March, Toronto’s Board of Health endorsed moving ahead with the Toronto Overdose Action Plan.

It had several recommendations, including the development of evidence-based prevention and response plans, overdose protocols and the use of naloxone, drug checking programs, treatment on demand and supervised injection sites.

“In the end, the focus of this strategy we’ve been putting in place for some time now has been to stop preventable deaths,” Tory told reporters this week.

“Obviously you would like to get a world in which people aren’t using these drugs at all but these are human beings we’re dealing with and there are lots of problems we have in our society you wish didn’t exist, but it’s a reality.”

READ MORE: Deaths of 2 teen girls in Toronto’s west end being investigated as possible overdoses

Since 2004, there has been a 73 per cent increase in the number of preventable deaths from drug overdose, according to recent health statistic for the city.

Toronto Police are still trying to determine why so many drug fatalities occurred in such a short amount of time.

It’s too early for conclusive test results, but investigators suspect the deaths may be linked to heroin laced with fentanyl. Because fentanyl is so potent, even trace elements included in other drugs can be fatal.

WATCH: What’s being done to tackle Toronto’s overdose crisis? Shallima Maharaj reports. (Aug. 2)

In 2010, there were 421 fatal opioid overdoses in Ontario, with 93 of those being opioid and alcohol-related.

In 2015, that number rose dramatically to 551, with 159 deaths related to alcohol and opioids, according to the latest available preliminary data released last month by Ontario’s Chief Coroner.

Eighty-six of those deaths were caused by fentanyl in 2010, with five related to alcohol, which almost doubled to 167 in 2015, with 37 of those related to alcohol.

In total, 710 Ontarians are believed to have died from opioid-related deaths in 2015.

READ MORE: Spate of drug overdoses in Toronto wakeup call, experts say

To help limit the number of overdoses in the city, three supervised injection sites will be opening this fall.

Those include The Works Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, the Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre on Bathurst Street and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre on Queen Street East.

VIDEO: Deaths of 2 teen girls in Etobicoke being treated as ‘suspicious’

With a file from The Canadian Press