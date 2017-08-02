Fraser Lake RCMP continue search for missing man

RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of a Fraser Lake man who was first reported three weeks ago.

Jerry Keith Krietz, 42, was first reported missing on July 9.

Krietz left Fraser Lake on July 7 in a two-door white 2001 Chevy Cavalier with a B.C. licence plate EK2 27K. The vehicle has distinctive Pontiac rims, a sunroof and some body rust. There is a Monster or Fox logo in the back window.

Investigators have learned that Krietz was spotted in Prince George on the morning of July 8 where he checked out of a local motel, and may have had plans to head towards the Lower Mainland. Krietz has not been seen nor heard from since.

Krietz recently moved from Manitoba to Fraser Lake and does not know anyone other than family. He calls his mother almost daily and it is highly unusual for him to not have regular contact with family members.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, 185 pounds with dark brown hair that he usually shaved.

Anyone who may have information on his location is asked to call the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250 699-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.