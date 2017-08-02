Crime
August 2, 2017 1:32 pm
Updated: August 2, 2017 1:34 pm

Trial scheduled for Gerald Stanley in Colten Boushie killing

By Reporter  Global News

Trial dates have been set for Gerald Stanley, the man charged in the August 2016 killing of Colten Boushie.

Stanley is scheduled to stand trial in Battleford, Sask., from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15, 2018, according to an official with the Court of Queen’s Bench.

READ MORE: Judge finds sufficient evidence to proceed with trial for Gerald Stanley

The accused has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and is out on bail.

Boushie, a 22-year-old Indigenous man, was with a group of friends who drove onto Stanley’s property in the R.M. of Glenside near Biggar, Sask., last August.

An altercation ensued and the young man was shot and killed.

READ MORE: Key evidence compromised in fatal Sask. shooting, says Colten Boushie’s family lawyer

The incident revealed racial tensions in the area, as some say the shooting was racially motivated, while others believe Stanley was trying to protect his property.

The Boushie family has petitioned for an out-of-province lead investigator and Crown prosecutor, saying they feel mistreated and are concerned about bias.

Stanley also faces two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, which have been adjourned until March.

With files from The Canadian Press

