Toronto police issue public safety alert after woman sexually assaulted in Scarborough

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in Scarborough over the weekend.

A 31-year-old woman reported being approached and sexually assaulted while walking in the Dean Park and Meadowvale roads area Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old; about 5’7″ tall, with a medium build, short, black hair, and a black moustache or beard.

At the time, he was wearing a yellow or cream polo shirt with a front breast pocket that had an embroidered design.

Toronto police describe sexual assault as any form of unwanted sexual contact including, but not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex, and penetration.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).