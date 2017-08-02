Man charged after 9 stores robbed in a week: Toronto police

A 23-year-old man is facing over a dozen charges in connection with a series of retail robberies late July throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police said nine businesses were among those robbed, including seven in Toronto and two in York Region.

The most recent robbery happened at a Toronto jewelry store in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area at 6 p.m. on July 28, where a man allegedly displayed a black handgun and took gold chains from behind the counter before fleeing.

Police believe the same man robbed eight other businesses by pulling a handgun and demanding money.

The robberies from July 21 to July 28 in Toronto had roughly targeted the same area of a radius around highways 400 and 401. They also included two robberies in Markham and Vaughan.

On Monday, Toronto police investigated a person of interest who had been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police on an unrelated matter.

Dennis James, 23, has been charged with 11 counts of robbery while armed, two counts of possession of property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain in connection with the robberies.

James appeared in a Toronto court on Tuesday.