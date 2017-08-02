Highway 93 closed in both directions to B.C. Alberta border due to wildfire

Highway 93 is currently closed in both directions between Radium Hot Springs and the B.C. Alberta border this morning due to a wildfire burning in the region.

The closure is due to the Verdant Creek wildfire burning in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

This wildfire is currently 4,833 hectares in size.

It is believed to have been caused by lightning and has forced the closure of the park until further notice.

The B.C.Wildfire Service says warmer temperatures will continue to produce increased fire activity along the remote southern boundary of the Verdant Creek fire. This activity, along with potential burn out operations will potentially produce a large smoke column that may be visible from the Bow and Columbia Valleys in the afternoons, and may settle into valley bottoms in the evening.

It is not known when the highway will reopen.

