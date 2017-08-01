Suspicious package prompts RCMP to ask public to stay away from area in north Red Deer

The RCMP in Red Deer asked citizens to stay away from an area in the northern part of the city Tuesday night as officers responded to a call about a suspicious package.

According to police, officers were called to the Key Towing compound on 49 Avenue north of 76 Street at about 4:30 p.m.

The area was evacuated out of precautionary reasons as the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was brought in.

Police did not say what they believe is in the package and did not say how long they expected to contain the scene for.