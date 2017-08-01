Stabbed man pulled from burning Prince Albert house

A man who was stabbed in Prince Albert appears to have been left to die inside a burning house.

The fire, which investigators in the northern Saskatchewan city are calling suspicious, happened early Monday morning in the 800-block of 18th Street West.

READ MORE: Guns, meth seized in high-risk search of Prince Albert home

A passerby discovered the fire and pulled a man from the house.

The 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after it was discovered he had been stabbed. There is no word on his current condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested nearby but has not been charged.

Police said the pair were known to each other and they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 3036-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.