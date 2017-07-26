Crime
July 26, 2017 6:11 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 6:14 pm

Guns, meth seized in high-risk search warrant at Prince Albert home

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A shotgun, two .22-calibre rifles and methamphetamine were seized by police during a high-risk search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File
Three people are facing numerous firearm and drug charges following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in Prince Albert, Sask.

An investigation by members of the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) led to a home in the 2300-block of 2nd Avenue West.

Members of SWAT assisted with the search warrant which took place at around 12:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Once inside the home, two men, aged 24 and 27, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested.

ISET said the search resulted in the seizure of a shotgun, two .22-calibre rifles, ammunition, methamphetamine, $560 cash and evidence of drug trafficking.

All three people were scheduled to face charges in their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

