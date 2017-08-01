Crime
August 1, 2017 5:44 am

Man dead after shooting in St. Clair West

By Web Producer  Global News

A man was found fatally shot at a Shell gas station in Toronto on Aug. 1, 2017.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in St. Clair West overnight.

The incident happened just after midnight near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police said the man was located at the doors of a Shell gas station south of Claxton Boulevard with gunshot wounds.

There’s no word yet if the man was shot near the gas station or somewhere nearby.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects.
Report an error
Fatal Shooting
gas station shooting
Shell Gas Station
Shell gas station shooting
Shooting
St. Clair West
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News