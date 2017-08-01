Man dead after shooting in St. Clair West
A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in St. Clair West overnight.
The incident happened just after midnight near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.
Police said the man was located at the doors of a Shell gas station south of Claxton Boulevard with gunshot wounds.
There’s no word yet if the man was shot near the gas station or somewhere nearby.
Police have not released any details about possible suspects.
