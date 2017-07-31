Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington laid to rest at ‘beautiful’ memorial service
A private memorial service was held Saturday for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who was laid to rest in Rancho Paolo Verdes, California, with TMZ reporting the event was attended by about 200 mourners.
The service featured a stage set up with drums and instruments, and several musical tributes were performed.
Bennington’s family decided to have a private funeral as opposed to a public one for fans, and security was reportedly tight. Fan-organized public memorial events, however, were organized in various cities throughout the world.
Attendee Austin Carlisle — former lead singer of the band Of Mice and Men — shared a photo of the guest pass and wristband required for the service, not too dissimilar from a pass for a rock concert.
“The service today was beautiful,” Carlisle wrote in the caption. “Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤”
Bennington, 41, was found dead on the morning of July 20, with the Los Angeles Country coroner confirming he died by hanging.News of the singer’s death sent shockwaves through the music community, many of whom took to social media to offer their condolences. “It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult,” Linkin Park bass player Dave Phoenix Farrell wrote in a series of tweets. “The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and fans from all over the world has been incredible.”
Bennington is survived by wife Talia Bennington and his three children, three shared with Talia and three from previous relationships.
