July 24, 2017 11:00 am

Linkin Park shares personal letter to Chester Bennington

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

(L-R) Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party in Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Linkin Park released a statement on Monday about their late vocalist Chester Bennington’s death.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that the Linkin Park frontman had died by hanging. He was found dead in his home on July 20 at the age of 41.

The band wrote an open letter to Bennington and shared it on their Facebook page.

“Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” the message reads.

The message continues: “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and we want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

“Talking with you about the years ahead, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal.”

“After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift.”

“We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP,” the message concludes.

On July 22, the band updated its website with a list of resources for suicide prevention and those in crisis.

A photo of Bennington and #RIPCHESTER appears on the page, as well as a social media feed of tweets using the hashtag.

When news of Bennington’s death first spread, Mike Shinoda, member of Linkin Park, tweeted that he is “shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true.”

Dave Phoenix Farrell, Linkin Park’s bassist, tweeted “heartbroken” after news spread.

In wake of Bennington’s passing, Linkin Park cancelled its upcoming One More Light World Tour, which was scheduled to begin July 27.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868  all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

