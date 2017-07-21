Chris Cornell music therapy program in Seattle announced

Seattle-based non-profit Childhaven is establishing a new music therapy program in memory of the late singer Chris Cornell.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, donated US$100,000 to the organization for trauma-affected children.

The announcement came on Thursday, on what would have been Cornell’s 53 birthday. The singer was found dead on May 18 in his Detroit hotel room shortly after midnight. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said Cornell, a father of three, hanged himself.

Cornell was known to have struggled with substance abuse and his passing shed light on mental health issues.

“The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven’s establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world’s most vulnerable children.”

All children at Childhaven, which treats infants up to five-year-olds, will receive an opportunity to undergo therapy through the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program.

The treatment uses music as a creative outlet through which patients can express and explore difficult feelings.

“Because of what they’ve experienced, a lot of children come to Childhaven struggling with anger and other overwhelming emotions,” Brian Vogan, who runs music therapy at Childhaven, said in the release. “Being able to beat on drums is really helpful for them. Other kids are very shy, and music helps to bring them out of their shell.”

The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation previously contributed to Childhaven’s music therapy program in 2013.

The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation was created by the singer and his wife in 2012 to support vulnerable children affected by problems such as homelessness, abuse, neglect and poverty.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.