Wife of Chris Cornell writes heartbreaking letter to late husband: ‘I will fight for you’

The widow of Chris Cornell is opening up about her devastating loss by writing a brief letter to her late husband, whose remains were reportedly cremated on Tuesday.

“You had always said that I saved you,” writes Vicky Cornell in the emotional letter posted on Billboard, “that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me.”

She references the night of his death, writing: “I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night.”

Cornell, 52, was touring with Soundgarden at the time of his death. He was found dead in a Detroit hotel room shortly after midnight Thursday last week; The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said Cornell, a father of three, hanged himself.

Vicky disputed that assessment in a statement last week, saying she believed his anxiety medication may have contributed to his death.

In the new letter, she admits that “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

You can read her letter in its entirety below:

To My Sweet Christopher, You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through. You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace. I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever,

Your Vicky

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues

With files from Tania Kohut.