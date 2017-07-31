Toronto police launch week-long blitz to tackle traffic congestion and gridlock

Toronto police say they will have zero tolerance for vehicles found blocking and congesting rush-hour routes during a week-long traffic blitz kicking off Monday.

Extra parking enforcement and traffic services officers have been called in to heighten the force’s presence in the downtown.

This weeks campaign is underway and will conclude Friday.

Parking enforcement has issued more than 46,000 tickets and towed close to 10,000 vehicles during rush hours since the beginning of the year.

Please don't ruin your #MondayMotivation by having your car towed for #RushHourTO blitz – 150$ ticket too. Be courteous, be safe, be kind. pic.twitter.com/OYFelyfYMe — PEO K. Ashley (@TPS_ParkingPal) July 31, 2017