July 31, 2017 5:28 am

Cyclist dead after collision in North Vancouver

By News Anchor  CKNW

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating after a fatal collision on Keith Road near Brooksbank on Sunday.

North Vancouver RCMP confirms a cyclist has died after a collision with a car at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

It happened on East Keith Road at Shavington, west of Brooksbank.

Sgt. Doug Trousdell says, “It was a tragedy. As far as the causes of the collision, we’re still investigating.”

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is co-operating with Mounties.

East Keith Road will remain closed as officers investigate, though Sgt. Trousdell says he expects it to open before Monday morning’s rush-hour.

