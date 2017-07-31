Cyclist dead after collision in North Vancouver

North Vancouver RCMP confirms a cyclist has died after a collision with a car at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

It happened on East Keith Road at Shavington, west of Brooksbank.

Sgt. Doug Trousdell says, “It was a tragedy. As far as the causes of the collision, we’re still investigating.”

READ MORE: 15-year-old seriously injured following crash involving cyclist and vehicle

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is co-operating with Mounties.

East Keith Road will remain closed as officers investigate, though Sgt. Trousdell says he expects it to open before Monday morning’s rush-hour.