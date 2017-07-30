Man charged with attempted murder in Tisdale, Sask.

A man in Tisdale, Sask., has been charged with attempted murder after his wife accused him of domestic violence.

The charge was laid after Tisdale RCMP were called to a home in the community on Saturday morning for a report of an injured woman.

Related Man facing attempted murder charge after man in wheelchair viciously beaten

READ MORE: Sask. man facing attempted murder charges after driving bulldozer through home

The 70-year-old woman told officers that her husband had become upset and attacked her.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and later released.

Her husband later turned himself into police.

READ MORE: Hague, Sask. man found sitting with injured woman charged with attempted murder

The 53-year-old man is also charged with aggravated assault, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in Tisdale provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Police said they will release his identity at a later date.

Tisdale is approximately 195 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.