Sask. man facing attempted murder charges after driving bulldozer through home

A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges after he drove a bulldozer through a home in the RM of Calder.

On Tuesday night, Esterhazy RCMP received a call that said two people were in a house when another man drove a bulldozer through it.

The man driving the bulldozer was arrested at the scene. He is known to the property owners and was brought to hospital with minor injuries.

Both people in the house escaped the home without injuries.

Ronald Fatteicher, 59, from the RM of Calder is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, uttering threats to cause harm and assaulting a police officer.

Fattechier will appear in a Yorkton courtroom on Thursday morning.

The RM of Calder is 40 kilometers east of Yorkton.