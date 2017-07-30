WATCH: Quick-thinking B.C. boater sprays water on Kamloops grass fire

A cigarette boat helped fight a grass fire in the Valleyview area in Kamloops on Saturday afternoon.

Lorrie Jane Arnott said the she was relaxing on a powerboat in the Thompson River when she spotted smoke by East Shuswap Road.

She says a quick-thinking boater also saw the flames and “started whipping around with his boat.”

The long, fast-moving watercraft, known as a go-fast boat or cigarette boat, started circling near the shore, creating large rooster tails in its wake that landed on the flames.

Once firefighters arrived, the boater stopped circling and went on his way.

The boater asked Arnott, “Did we get it?”

“You guys nailed it,” she told him.

“It could have spread but he nailed it a few times with the spray,” she said. “It definitely made a big difference.”