July 30, 2017 2:19 pm

Ninth suspect arrested in connection to July 2 triple stabbing in Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News

Ninth suspect arrested in connection to stabbing after Canada Day.

Jordan Pearn / Global News / File
A ninth person has been arrested in relation to the incident that happened right after Canada day in downtown Winnipeg.

On July 2, just after midnight, Winnipeg Police Service was called to the intersection of Smith Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Three men in their 20’s were found with stab wounds following a large fight at the downtown Winnipeg intersection.

All have since been treated for stab wounds and released.

On July 21, officers requested the public’s help in locating a ninth suspect in connection to the incident after eight others were arrested.

On Monday, July 24, 27-year-old Jeremy Andrew Cabalu turned himself in to officers. He has been detained in custody.

Prior to Cabalu’s arrest, an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit  resulted in eight other arrests ranging from assault to aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon,

 

 

