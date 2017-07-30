Man in critical condition after assault in Winnipeg Friday night

Winnipeg Police said one man is in hospital in critical condition after a serious assault on Friday night.

Officers said a 35-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a party in the Point Douglas area around Austin Street and Lisgar Avenue.

When officers arrived around 11 p.m. they said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Officers said the man had been at a party in the area when he got in to a dispute with two suspects who knocked him to the ground and ‘seriously assaulted’ him before fleeing the scene.

The two suspects were later located and arrested in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue.

Police have charged 38-year-old Winnipeg Man, James Mark Disbrowe and 23-year-old Samantha Tiffany Harper from Garden Hill with aggravated assault.

Both remain in custody.