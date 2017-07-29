Police unable to identify man found with serious injuries

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police haven’t been able to identify a man who was found on Notre Dame Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police found him at around 2 a.m. and saw that he was suffering from significant injuries.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has been downgraded to critical.

The man looks to be 35-40 years-old and approximately 180 – 200 pounds, according to police.

He has short back hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt, black or grey cargo pants and size 10 white Sketcher shoes.

He also had a blue watch and multiple keys on a key chain.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about who the man is or what happened to him to call 204-986-6219 or 204-786-TIPS.