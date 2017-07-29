B.C. wildfire Saturday: Trudeau visits wildfire zone

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to tour B.C. wildfire zones

Things are slowly returning to normal in some communities in southern British Columbia where the threat of wildfire has been keeping residents on edge for weeks.

The Cariboo Regional District announced Saturday that the evacuation alert for 100 Mile House and surrounding communities was rescinded.

Officials warn that an alert or order forcing people from their homes yet again is still a possibility.

There are still 18 evacuation orders and 47 evacuation alerts across the province, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Martin Mountain wildfire, which flared up on Wednesday, has been relatively calm. The 150-hectare fire is now 30 per cent contained.

The Elephant Hill wildfire is more than 70,000 hectares.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit wildfire-ravaged areas in B.C. for the first time since the province declared a state of emergency.

Trudeau is set to attend a Red Cross fundraiser in Revelstoke Saturday afternoon for the thousands of British Columbians who have been affected by the wildfires. He announced the trip shortly after meeting with Premier John Horgan on Tuesday.

Environment Canada forecasts rising temperatures up to and above 30 degrees Celsius for the southern Interior in the coming week, and the BC Wildfire Service has said the forests are much more dry than normal.

Officials said Friday that roughly 5,000 people remain displaced by evacuation orders, although the exact number of people currently out of their homes is unclear.

The wildfire service says there are still 130 fires burning across the province, and more than $160.8 million has been spent this season on fighting fires.

– With files from The Canadian Press