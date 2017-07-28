Saskatoon diver looking to make a splash at Canada Summer Games

Quinn Gariepy-Regan has enjoyed many successes during her time as a diver, but her athletic ventures began not in a pool, but on a mat.

“I was a gymnast when I was younger for like five years and I was kind of getting tired of that and I wanted to try something new but still kind of similar. Diving came up and ever since then I’ve kind of been hooked on it,” Gariepy-Regan said.

After a successful showing at the 2017 Junior Elite Nationals in Montreal, Gariepy-Regan is gearing up to represent Saskatchewan at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Living in Saskatoon for the last year after moving from Calgary, diving has helped smooth the transition for the City Park Collegiate Student.

“The coaches here are great, they’ve really helped me excel at my sport. Also knowing other (divers) who go to my school it was easier to make the transition. Plus the amazing diving program here, so it’s the best of both worlds.” she said.

Gariepy-Regan’s background as a gymnast has enabled her to transfer over some skills to the pool.

“She’s a great asset to our group right now and very talented,” Saskatoon Diving Club coach Mary Carroll said.

“The girl is quick, quicker than lightning. When we want fast spinning I don’t have to teach it to her, she came to me with fast spinning. Now it’s just fine tuning positioning, techniques and mechanics in diving.”

Success in the pool hasn’t come easily for Gariepy-Regan, who has dealt with her share of struggles along the way.

“I did have a struggle, like a mental struggle and I ended up quitting for a year, but I came back two years ago,” said Gariepy-Regan.

“I did sports therapy and I think it was all just too much, I was an eleven-year-old girl learning a bunch of new dives and it was really overwhelming. So, I think taking that year off and then coming back really helped me focus more but at the same time relax.”

Gariepy-Regan says she’s developed new ways to keep her nerves at bay.

“In between dives and competitions some people listen to music, others talk. For me talking to people kind of gets my nerves out. So, if I can just laugh with someone in between dives I’m good, I’m set.”

Gariepy-Regan looks to be in a position to make a big splash when the Games begin on July 28th.