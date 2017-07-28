George Clooney lashes out at paparazzi after French magazine publishes photos of twins

George Clooney is not backing down after photos of his twins were made public without his consent.

The very first look at George and Amal Clooney’s twins, Ella and Alexander, was published by French magazine Voici, prompting the actor to lash out at the paparazzi in a statement released on Friday.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” Clooney says in a statement. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”

The photos in question are blurry images of the stars, with each of them carrying one of their twins. According to the magazine, the images were captured at Clooney’s Lake Como villa, and are said to be the very first published images of the celebrity babies.

Voici has since responded to Clooney’s statement and defended its actions by highlighting the stars’ public profiles since tying the knot nearly three years ago.

“George and Amal Clooney have been very public personalities for the last few years. Their wedding in Venice, in September 2014, was a very mediatic event, the pictures of them smiling to the public were seen all around the world,” a statement issued by the magazine’s Deputy Editor in Chief, Fabrice Argelas, reads. “The birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, had also been commented a lot, by themselves and their families. The images published in Voici this Friday are a response to a public demand. People love George Clooney and have been following his life story for years now. Those pictures do not put in danger Mr Clooney, his wife or their kids.”

Amal gave birth to the couple’s first children on June 6, confirming the event with a statement saying that they “are all healthy, happy and doing fine.”

In 2014, Clooney worked with Laglio mayor Roberto Pozzi to introduce privacy laws that prevented fans or paparazzi from swimming up, loitering or stopping at his Lake Como home as the couple finalized their wedding details.

“It is now completely forbidden to stop outside the entrance to Clooney’s villa..It’s a question of traffic and security. It is very dangerous and it’s also an issue of privacy,” Pozzi said. “This type of action is designed to bring about a change in people’s behaviour and create a more peaceful environment…We have to guarantee privacy and security for George Clooney and his guests.”

Though the laws only remained in place until September 30, 2014, recent events may prompt the Oscar winner to reinstate such regulation.