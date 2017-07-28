Work zone speeding still an issue in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police and city officials are again reminding drivers to slow down in work zones.

Work zone speed limits are 60 km/h, but not all drivers are slowing down.

“Since May 1, we’ve issued close to 200 work zone tickets,” acting police Sgt. Pat Foster said.

“One of the most expensive tickets we’ve issued so far this construction season was for $764 when a driver was clocked at 116 km/h in a 60 km/h work zone.”

City officials said while it is easy for drivers to become frustrated with delays and detours, the reduced speed is need to ensure worker safety and the safety of all road users.

“This is the time of year that we usually start to see growing impatience on the roads in response to our heavy volume of active road work,” said Angela Gardiner, the city’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities.

“(This) is why this is the perfect time in the construction season to remind drivers that disrespecting workers or work zone signage isn’t an option.”

Gardiner added that there have been some near misses with workers but no one has been injured.

Fines triple for speeding in a work zone, with tickets starting at $300, along with the possibility of vehicle impounded or licence suspension.

Disobeying flag people can result in a ticket or a charge of dangerous driving.

Foster said police will continue work zone speed limit enforcement measures at work zones around the city.

“Our traffic unit conducts regular enforcement of work zones and we also act on reports and surveillance footage provided by construction workers.”