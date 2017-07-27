Delta mayor’s proposed Richmond-Chilliwack LRT line voted down

An idea to link Richmond to Chilliwack with a light rail transit (LRT) line won’t be getting rolling anytime soon.

The Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council voted the proposal down Thursday, after it was brought forward by Delta Mayor Lois Jackson.

The plan would have seen one of the 10 lanes of the proposed Massey Tunnel replacement bridge reserved for a future LRT line running from the Richmond-Brighouse Canada Line station through Delta, South Surrey, Langley and terminating in Chilliwack.

Jackson’s motion proposed a preliminary study of the line be added to year five of the Mayors’ Council’s 10-year transit and transportation plan.

But New West mayor Jonathan Cote said the idea was voted down because Thursday’s council meeting was the wrong time to introduce the proposal.

“I think it’s a valid point that Mayor Jackson put forward, but to have that jump the queue in front of all the other discussions that we need to have done in the region I think it needs to be done holistically.”

The proposal was instead referred forward as a possible update to the regional transportation plan, to be considered at some point within the next year.

Jackson, who was denied the opportunity to speak at the meeting, said the Mayors’ Council was stacked against her and accused it of refusing to take her idea seriously.

“You know I’m not part of the boys club, let’s put it that way and whatever I seem to be saying is falling on total deaf ears.”

Cote dismissed that accusation.

“I don’t think the fact that it’s been deferred means the idea isn’t worthy of consideration or taken seriously, it’s about how do we actually find the right home for that discussion so that the region can be able to analyze that properly?”

The future of a proposed new $3.5 billion Massey Bridge has come into question with the election of a BC NDP government.

The NDP has suggested that twinning the tunnel could be a better option, and aside from Jackson, the region’s mayors are united in their opposition to a new bridge for the crossing.

Preparatory construction on the proposed bridge began earlier this spring.