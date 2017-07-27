Foul play ruled out in Okanagan Lake death of Kelowna man
RCMP are no longer involved in the investigation into the death of a Kelowna man.
He was found Wednesday morning floating in Okanagan Lake in the Casa Loma area of West Kelowna.
A neighbour told Global News the man was hanging onto the ladder of a dock at a private residence.
RCMP say his death is not suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Coroners Service.
The name of the 49-year-old has not been released.
