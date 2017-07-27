Investigations
July 27, 2017 3:02 pm

Foul play ruled out in Okanagan Lake death of Kelowna man

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Kelowna RCMP says death of man in Okanagan Lake is not suspicious.

RCMP are no longer involved in the investigation into the death of a Kelowna man.

He was found Wednesday morning floating in Okanagan Lake in the Casa Loma area of West Kelowna.

A neighbour told Global News the man was hanging onto the ladder of a dock at a private residence.

RCMP say his death is not suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Coroners Service.

The name of the 49-year-old has not been released.

