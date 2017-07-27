Foul play ruled out in Okanagan Lake death of Kelowna man

RCMP are no longer involved in the investigation into the death of a Kelowna man.

He was found Wednesday morning floating in Okanagan Lake in the Casa Loma area of West Kelowna.

A neighbour told Global News the man was hanging onto the ladder of a dock at a private residence.

RCMP say his death is not suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Coroners Service.

The name of the 49-year-old has not been released.