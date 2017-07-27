June Foray, voice actor of Tweety Bird’s owner and more, dies at 99

June Foray, the voice-over star who played hundreds of characters including, Cindy Lou Who, Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Nell Fenwick, has died at the age of 99, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday.

Foray, also known as the first lady of voice acting, died Wednesday according to close friend Dave Nimitz who posted a notice of her passing on Facebook.

“With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old she is resting peacefully now with her beloved sister Geri and Sam her brother-in-law,” the post began.

“I’m going out of my mind with the loss and losing all three of them within the last month-and-a-half but they’re in a better place now truly cherish my time with June and in the family for the last 14 years she is now in heaven with her family and my mother…Saturday we are having a private family only memorial for Sam so its very bittersweet for me,” the post read.

Foray provided voices for a wide range of characters including Tweety Bird’s owner Granny, the killer Talky Tina doll in the 1963 Living Doll instalment of The Twilight Zone, Peter Parker’s Aunt May in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, the chain-smoking Wheezy Weasel in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) and many more.

She specialized in the voice acting of older ladies and grandmothers, playing Granny and Witch Hazel in Looney Toons cartoons, Grandma Fa in Mulan (1998), Grammi Gummi in Adventures of the Gummi Bears and she voiced the elderly woman who worked at the Baby Buggy Bumper Babysitting Service in The Simpsons.

Foray won a Daytime Emmy in 2012 for The Garfield Show, in which she played Mrs. Cauldron, a cartoon character who described herself as “your friendly neighbourhood old lady, who might be a witch.”

“I was performing witches and grandmothers before I was old enough to be a grandmother,” she once said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1968, she received a Grammy Award for voicing Cindy Lou Who for the TV special How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) and was the recipient of the Television Academy’s Governors Award in 2013.

In an interview with the Archive of American Television, Foray revealed that her favourite cartoon was the Rocky and Bullwinkle show.

“I love the [Rocky and] Bullwinkle show because it’s so mordantly witty. … But I love everything I do with all of the parts that I do because there’s a little bit of me in all of them. We all have anger and jealousy and love and hope in our natures. We try to communicate that vocally with just sketches that you see on the screen and make it come alive and make it human.”

Foray then voiced Rocket J. Squirrel and Natasha for TV’s Rocky and His Friends, which debuted in 1959.

She brought Rocky back for an episode of Family Guy in 2001 called The Thin White Line and for The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000).

Foray was also Nell Fenwick, the Canadian Mountie’s girlfriend, on The Dudley Do-Right Show and voiced Mother Magoo in the Mister Magoo series.

Once news of her passing spread, condolences started pouring in on Twitter.

RIP dear, sweet, June Foray – voice of Lucifer the cat in Cinderella, Grandmother Fa in Mulan, Magica De Spell, & so many more. #Disney 😢 pic.twitter.com/2yyQL0c3Iq — Rick Law (@observantview) July 27, 2017

R.I.P. voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel & many others, #JuneForay. This comedy legend populated my childhood with her vast vocal talents. https://t.co/J5Pe2EkO3Y — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 27, 2017

RIP, June Foray. The Queen of Voice Acting. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/4Val6UsHiI — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) July 27, 2017

We are so sad to learn that legendary voice actress June Foray has left us, at the age of 99. pic.twitter.com/apXhQqboNz — Voice Chasers (@voicechasers) July 27, 2017

RIP June Foray. My sweet friend. The Granny to my Tweety! A legend in the world of animation. xoxoxo!! #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/knTQaqrKPc — Bob Bergen (@BobBergen) July 27, 2017

RIP June Foray, Queen of voice-over: squirrel, spy, ingénues, battle-axes, witches & more. Pictured recording w/ Stan Freberg & Daws Butler pic.twitter.com/oyXtyR7Wr7 — Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) July 27, 2017

If you've watched any U.S. animation over the past eight decades, you've enjoyed performances by June Foray—Google her name & you'll see why pic.twitter.com/KS0d4o9GjK — Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) July 27, 2017

June Foray – Voice of so many amazing characters…so inspired by her… RIP ..Love and blessings xxEG #voiceactress #RockyandBullwinkle pic.twitter.com/Ra9gTUgUar — RealEGDaily (@RealEGDaily) July 27, 2017

She did hundreds of voices but to me June Foray will always be this awesome little guy. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdkhs7l3B1 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 27, 2017

Oh gosh rest in peace June Foray, you were integral to my childhood and one of the first to inspire me to try out for voice acting pic.twitter.com/Z9URIVm8O0 — ☿ Ηϵȡᶢϵ ⱮᵒⱮ ☿ (@HedgeMom) July 27, 2017

Adiós, June Foray. We will never forget you, your kindness and your inimitable talents. pic.twitter.com/M7Us2Q4Xi4 — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) July 27, 2017

RIP June Foray – Voice of Magica De Spell, Cindy Lou Who, Granny from Looney Tunes, Wheezy (from Roger Rabbit) and many more pic.twitter.com/4RDVxkCVSS — Mike Matei (@Mike_Matei) July 27, 2017

RIP June Foray, 99 years young and vital! An honest-to-goodness legend. Pictured here with Chuck Jones & Mel Blanc. pic.twitter.com/GlErTxjJB1 — Jenny Lerew (@blackwingjenny) July 27, 2017

We lost a legend in animation today. June Foray whos been voice acting since the 50s died today. Shes someone whos legacy will never be gone pic.twitter.com/qnPkN0mnV3 — Princess Maria (@WerehogPrincess) July 27, 2017

I just found out that voice acting legend June Foray has passed away. The voice of two of my childhood icons is now gone. R.I.P. 😢 pic.twitter.com/evnPtQkx6B — LittleLooney (@LittleLooneyMLP) July 27, 2017

By 1957, June Foray had appeared in hundreds of cartoons, 1,000+ radio plays/tv shows & 300 record albums. Then she worked for 50+ more yrs. pic.twitter.com/YS4Sh6Vy9s — Cartoon Brew (@cartoonbrew) July 27, 2017

She was married to Hobart Donavan, who died in 1976.