Justin Bieber avoided ‘real damage’ by cancelling tour, John Mayer says

John Mayer shared his sympathy for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber after he cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going,” Mayer tweeted on Monday.

He continued: “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [two thumbs-up emojis] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”



Passion Pit frontman Michael Angelakos applauded Bieber’s decision as well.

Angelakos, who has been candid about his struggle with bipolar I disorder, retweeted Mayer’s post and also offered his own take on the issues between touring and mental health.

“’Mental health reasons’ went over REALLY well when I had to cancel shows 5 years ago (in a hospital receiving electroconvulsive therapy,” Angelakos tweeted.

“Was pretty rough but then my drs and I worked out a relatively manageable balance btwn treatment and touring. Toured for over two years. <3,” Angelakos tweeted.

The mental health of people in the music industry has been a topic of discussion lately after Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington hanged himself last week, which has inspired many to address the need for getting help and supporting others.

Angelakos wrote about the mental health stigma in a series of tweets posted over the weekend.

“Until it is safer and healthier for us to be advocates, to be writers, producers, and performers, I simply cannot continue making music,” he wrote. “History loves to repeat itself and it’s because of systems and their flaws. So, I decided to make solving this issue my priority for now.”

Back in November 2016, Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour was abruptly cancelled, following a series of shows in which the musician embarked on rants about politics and the music industry.

West was hospitalized on Nov. 21 last year after the cancellation of the 21 remaining dates for his tour, after police responded to a report of an altercation between the rapper and another person at the home of his personal trainer.

The Life of Pablo rapper was reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis” caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation. He checked out of the UCLA Medical Center after his nine-day stay under the care of his wife, Kim Kardashian, and physician, Dr. Michael Farzam.

West was embroiled in controversy in the days leading up to his hospitalization. He went on a 15-minute rant last year at his concert in Sacramento, Calif., about Beyoncé, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, DJ Khaled, Mark Zuckerberg, Taylor Swift and Lebron James.

The statement announcing Bieber’s tour cancellation didn’t reveal a specific reason, though it did attribute the decision due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, elaborated in an Instagram post writing, “On behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that.”

After the cancellation of the tour, rumours began circulating on the internet that Bieber cancelled the tour because he’s “rededicated his life to Christ.”

The Sorry singer has publicly denied that religion played a role in him abruptly pulling the plug on the tour with only 14 shows remaining.

Bieber said “no” when he was asked if he cancelled the tour due to religious reasons. He cites that he just needed to rest after two years on the road.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.