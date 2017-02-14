Kanye West reportedly suffering from memory loss following recent hospitalization

Kanye West reportedly suffered memory loss following his 2016 hospitalization, according to one of the rapper’s collaborators.

Malik Yusef, who has worked with West on hits such as All Of The Lights and Promised Land, spoke to Popsugar at the Grammy Awards on Sunday when he provided an update about West’s current health.

“I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery,” Yusef said. “His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.”

“[Youngest child] Saint is getting big and is walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates [Kanye],” he added.

Yusef also confirmed that West is not working on any new music at the moment.

West was hospitalized on Nov. 21 last year after police responded to a report of an altercation between West and another person at the home of his personal trainer, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The Life of Pablo rapper was reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis” caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation. He checked out of the UCLA Medical Center after his nine day stay under the care of his wife, Kim Kardashian, and physician, Dr. Michael Farzam.

West was embroiled in controversy in the days leading up to his hospitalization. He went on a 15-minute rant last year at his concert in Sacramento, Calif. about Beyoncé, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, DJ Khaled, Mark Zuckerberg, Taylor Swiftand Lebron James.

He told the audience he heard Beyoncé refused to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless she won Video of the Year over him.

“Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feeling? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house like we’re brothers,’” he said in a mock impersonation of Jay Z reaching out to him post-Paris robbery. (According to West, Jay Z has not reached out to him.)

He also grabbed headlines for his concert rants about the recent presidential election.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right. But if I were to vote, I would have voted on Trump,” he told the crowd, who immediately began booing him.

West also generated audible opposition when he started talking about racism (a notable issue over the course of the recent U.S. presidential campaign).

“Specifically to black people, stop focusing on racism. This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a f**king fact. We are in a racist country. Period… not one or the other candidate was going to instantly change that.”

West now appears to be distancing himself from Trump. He recently deleted all his pro-Trump tweets.

On Sunday’s E! Live from the Red Carpet Grammys broadcast, guest host Kris Jenner explained her son-in-law’s absence from the awards show.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,” Jenner said, adding, “And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!”