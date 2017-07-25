Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun apologizes after remainder of ‘Purpose’ tour cancelled

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, has taken to Instagram to apologize to fans after the cancellation Monday of the rest of the star’s Purpose World Tour.

Braun’s post, in which he also thanks those involved in the production of the tour, offers no specific explanation for the cancelled concerts, and comes after Bieber himself offered an apology, telling TMZ, “Sorry to anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.”

Bieber also told TMZ that he’d been on tour for two years, perhaps suggesting that the 23-year-old singer was simply burned out.

A source said as much to Entertainment Tonight, explaining, “This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and a half and he’s tired. He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates.”

An official statement to ET Canada from Bieber’s reps said simply that the rest of the tour dates were being cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and that the decision was made “after careful consideration.”