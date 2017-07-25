Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun apologizes after remainder of ‘Purpose’ tour cancelled

Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, has taken to Instagram to apologize to fans after the cancellation Monday of the rest of the star’s Purpose World Tour.
Braun’s post, in which he also thanks those involved in the production of the tour, offers no specific explanation for the cancelled concerts, and comes after Bieber himself offered an apology, telling TMZ, “Sorry to anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.”
An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support. Chris and Nick thank you. AEG thank you. Caa thank you. UMG thank you. @sb_projects Team thank you. To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you. And to those that won't be able to see it… on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again. Now please stop commenting on all my other photos that have nothing to do with this :) just kidding….but I'm not 😂. Jokes aside your support for Justin is inspiring. Cheers.
Bieber also told TMZ that he’d been on tour for two years, perhaps suggesting that the 23-year-old singer was simply burned out.
A source said as much to Entertainment Tonight, explaining, “This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and a half and he’s tired. He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates.”
An official statement to ET Canada from Bieber’s reps said simply that the rest of the tour dates were being cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and that the decision was made “after careful consideration.”
