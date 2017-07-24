Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Purpose World Tour

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour.

After 154 stadium shows, Bieber reportedly made the call on his own after much consideration, according to Variety.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” the star’s Facebook page said in a statement on Monday.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The news first spread when TMZ reported that Bieber is “just over it” and was pulling the plug on his remaining shows.

The tour began on March 9 in Seattle and was in the final stretch, originally scheduled to end in Asia in October after going through North America in August and September.

Bieber was supposed to perform in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6.

Many of the cancelled dates were added after the tour’s initial run in 2016.

The decision comes after China’s ban of the singer due to his “bad behaviour.”