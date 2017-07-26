Edmonton sports

More
Sports
July 26, 2017 7:35 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 7:41 pm

UFC 215 set to invade Rogers Place

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor  630CHED

Amanda Nunes and Demetrious Johnson will defend their titles at UFC 215 at Rogers Place.

Dave Carels, Global News.
A A

UFC 215 is getting set to take over Rogers Place on Sept. 9.

The card features two championship fights, and on Wednesday both champions were in Edmonton to promote the PPV event.

UFC Championship

UFC 215 is coming to Edmonton on Sept 9.

Dave Carels, Global News.
FullSizeRender (3)

Amanda Nunes and Demetrious Johnson will defend their titles at UFC 215 at Rogers Place.

Dave Carels, Global News.
UFC 215
Johnson and Nunes pose with the great one

Johnson and Nunes pose with the Gretzky statue outside of Rogers Place.

Dave Carels, Global News.

In the main event, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will defend his flyweight championship against Ray Borg. The co-main event is for the women’s bantamweight championship, as Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Both of the champions stopped by 630 CHED on Wednesday to promote their upcoming bouts.

Johnson and Nunes pose with Brenden Ullrich after their appearance on Oilers Now on 630 CHED.

Brenden Ullrich, 630 CHED

Johnson is currently at the top of his game and is considered to be the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He is looking to set a UFC record for title defenses at 11 with a victory in Edmonton. He is the first, current, and only UFC flyweight champion and he’s planning on keeping it that way.

Story continues below

“It’s an honour to be the first and only flyweight champion of the world,” said Johnson. “Borg is going to be a tough opponent, but we are looking forward to staying healthy this camp, taking it to him, and going out and breaking that record.”

Nunes is also riding high at the top of the UFC. She is coming off a successful title defence over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in December.

“It changed my life,” said Nunes. “First I became a champion at UFC 200, and then I beat one of the most dominating athletes of all time in this division.”

“People tuned in that night to see Ronda Rousey, and then ended up seeing at the end what happened. Since then everything has changed.”

LISTEN: David Shaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Amanda Nunes talk about UFC 215 with Brenden Ullrich on Oilers Now.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amanda Nunes
Demetrious Johnson
Edmonton sports
Edmonton UFC
OEG
Rogers Place
UFC
UFC at Rogers Place
UFC in Edmonton
UFC215
yeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News