UFC 215 set to invade Rogers Place

UFC 215 is getting set to take over Rogers Place on Sept. 9.

The card features two championship fights, and on Wednesday both champions were in Edmonton to promote the PPV event.

In the main event, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will defend his flyweight championship against Ray Borg. The co-main event is for the women’s bantamweight championship, as Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Both of the champions stopped by 630 CHED on Wednesday to promote their upcoming bouts.

Johnson is currently at the top of his game and is considered to be the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He is looking to set a UFC record for title defenses at 11 with a victory in Edmonton. He is the first, current, and only UFC flyweight champion and he’s planning on keeping it that way.

“It’s an honour to be the first and only flyweight champion of the world,” said Johnson. “Borg is going to be a tough opponent, but we are looking forward to staying healthy this camp, taking it to him, and going out and breaking that record.”

Nunes is also riding high at the top of the UFC. She is coming off a successful title defence over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in December.

“It changed my life,” said Nunes. “First I became a champion at UFC 200, and then I beat one of the most dominating athletes of all time in this division.”

“People tuned in that night to see Ronda Rousey, and then ended up seeing at the end what happened. Since then everything has changed.”

LISTEN: David Shaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Amanda Nunes talk about UFC 215 with Brenden Ullrich on Oilers Now.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster.