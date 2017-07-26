Nanaimo RCMP searching for violent offender

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old Nanaimo man who is wanted for several violent offences and warrants.

Lance Point has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault following a violent confrontation with police when they attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants on May 18.

Point is described as a First Nations male, five feet seven inches tall, 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has one tattoo on his left forearm that says ‘Jenny’.

Police say Point should be considered violent and not approached.

Instead, police say if Point is spotted to call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.