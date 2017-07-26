United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean wants photo radar vote

A leadership candidate for the new United Conservative Party is promising Albertans a vote on whether to have photo radar in their communities.

The pledge is part of what Brian Jean is calling his “Protecting Freedom and Democracy” policy.

Jean is campaigning to head the party made up of former Progressive Conservative and Wildrose members.

He says Alberta is the only province that allows photo radar in every municipality, as well as mobile speed cameras outside construction and school zones.

He also says a United Conservative government under his leadership would give voters the power to recall their member of the legislature.

Former PC leader Jason Kenney and conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer have also said they will run for the top job to be decided with a vote on Oct. 28.